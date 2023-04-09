First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect tonight

BALTIMORE -- The rest of the day looks fantastic for Easter Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures topping out near 60° for most areas. It will be the beginning of a week-long stretch of beautiful weather across the area.

Tonight is going to be chilly once again. The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings for most of our area, with the exception of Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties, where a Frost Advisory is in effect overnight.

*FREEZE WARNING* in effect for most of the region with exception of Kent, Queen Anne's & Talbot Co. (under a *FROST ADVISORY*) from midnight to 9 AM MONDAY. Take precautions to protect cold-sensitive plants again tonight. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/GtrvJuJYp0 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 9, 2023

Temperatures will drop well into the 30s, so it's important to take precautions to protect any cold-sensitive plants.

However, we have some good news on the horizon - a warm-up is on the way! Tomorrow, Monday, we can expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s. The warm-up will continue throughout the week, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s by Tuesday afternoon, and over 80 degrees by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with many locations seeing at least the mid 80s. We can expect plenty of sunshine throughout the week.

As we head into the weekend, an upper level area of low pressure over the Gulf Coast states will slowly drift northward, bringing an increase in clouds by later Friday with chances for showers returning to the forecast this weekend. High temperatures this weekend will not be as warm as they have been throughout the week, but we will still see highs in the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead, another cold front will make its way through the region on Monday, bringing a continuing chance for showers and a slight cooldown for early next week. So, in summary, get ready for a chilly night tonight, followed by a warm and sunny week ahead. Keep an eye on the forecast for any changes and remember to stay safe and prepared!