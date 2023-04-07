First Alert Forecast: Cooler Easter Weekend ahead

BALTIMORE -- Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of this afternoon. If you are headed to the Orioles Home Opener, don't worry about getting wet. Aside from a stray shower, we will remain dry. Temps at first pitch will be in the 50s and will remain there through the rest of the game.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are in store for tonight across the area, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The cool weather will persist on Saturday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies. However, skies will clear out on Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. In typically colder spots, temperatures may drop into the low 30s, increasing the possibility of a frost or freeze.

The weather will take a turn for the better on Easter Sunday, with sunshine returning in full force and highs around 60. Nevertheless, Sunday night will still be chilly, with lows back in the mid to upper 30s.

The warm-up will begin in earnest on Monday, with highs back in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 70s and a mixture of clouds and sunshine. By the end of the week, temperatures will soar to the mid to upper 80s, feeling like summer across the region.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s, but Thursday and Friday will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The warm and dry weather will persist until next weekend, when a change in the weather pattern is expected.

Chances for showers will increase across the area beginning late on Friday and continuing into Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers will be back in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the seventies both days, but overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

Stay tuned for updates and enjoy the pleasant weather in the meantime!