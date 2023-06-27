First Alert Forecast: Another round of scattered storms possible Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms moved through the WJZ viewing area Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds.

The line of storms had Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Frederick County and Harford County under severe thunderstorm warnings.

FORECAST: Scattered storms will continue through this evening before gradually tapering off later tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

On Tuesday, a mix of clouds and sunshine is forecasted, accompanied by another round of scattered storms in the afternoon. Although the threat of severe weather persists, it is primarily focused east of I-95 during the afternoon hours. It is worth noting that the severe weather parameters on Tuesday will not be as conducive to significant severe weather as what was seen on Monday, resulting in a slightly reduced threat for storms. However, isolated storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail will remain possible during the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach the 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the lower 80s, gradually climbing to the upper 80s and near 90s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s. Scattered storm chances are expected to return to the forecast Friday afternoon and during the weekend, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Anticipate temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, reflecting continued summer-like conditions in the following week leading up to the 4th of July next Tuesday.

While a preliminary look at the forecast for Independence Day calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s, there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. As we approach the 4th of July, we will provide further updates on the forecast.