Alert Day Forecast: Damaging storms possible Monday

BALTIMORE -- Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Muggy and warm this morning with temperatures hovering in the 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the morning hours and become our friend thanks to the little stability it does provide.

Showers will move in later this afternoon bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region with more widespread severe storms possible into the evening.

An ALERT DAY has been issued by our weather team for Monday Storm impacts include damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Travel delays & power outages are likely in some areas.

The best chance for severe storms will take place between 3 PM and 9 PM. Damaging wind gusts are our biggest concern because they could knock down trees and cause power outages in many neighborhoods.

In addition to damaging winds, localized flooding will be possible from torrential downpours. Hail the size of quarters is also possible with some of the stronger storms. A few isolated tornadoes are possible, but the primary threat continues to be damaging wind.

Highs for today are in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s and 70s with showers and storms still continuing.

Tuesday, we will see much of the same, but a little less strength tied to those storms.

Rain will continue off and on in our forecast even into next week.