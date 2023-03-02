First Alert Forecast: Rainy morning before a mild afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Rain and a few thunderstorms are scooting through Maryland ahead of a cold front.

The wet weather should wrap up by mid morning but the clouds will linger through the day!

The cold air won't arrive in time to stop temps from climbing into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Friday is looking rather soggy with a wintry mix possible for far western pars of the state.

A round of rain will move into the area by Friday morning as a warm front lifts through the region.

The rain will be steady and occasionally moderate to heavy.

We should get a brief break in the afternoon before the rain ramps back up in the evening and continues overnight.

Central Maryland will likely pick up about an inch of rain before it clears out early Saturday morning.

Dry weather is in store for the rest of the weekend with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s.

By Saturday afternoon, skies will be party sunny and by Sunday we'll have plenty of sun to enjoy.