First Alert Forecast: Rain returns overnight

BALTIMORE -- After a beautiful Wednesday, rain will move back into the area overnight as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Lows tonight will only fall to the upper 40s to near 50. Rain will spread into the region after midnight, first across Western Maryland then into central portions of the state after 2 AM.

Rain will move out right after the morning commute with dry weather returning for Thursday afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s.

Another round of rain will move into the area by Friday morning as a warm front lifts through the region. The rain will be steady and occasionally moderate to heavy. Coverage will temporarily wane by late morning, with more rain by Friday evening as a cold front moves through the region. Rain totals around 1" can be expected by Saturday morning.

Dry weather returns for the weekend with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunshine will continue Monday with the next chance for showers expected on Tuesday with another cold front. Dry weather will resume for mid-week.