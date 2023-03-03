First Alert Forecast: Soggy Setup for Friday

BALTIMORE -- Dry at the moment, rain from the west will push into the city and surrounding areas in the next several hours.

Rain will spread into the region after the morning rush hour, around mid-morning, and will increase in coverage through the late morning and early afternoon.

TGIF and as Marty would say- its the truth! Bit of a set up for your day... Grab a few things

Wintry weather is expected in far Western Maryland. An ICE STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & western Allegany Co. until 11 p.m. for significant ice accumulations.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the remainder of Allegany Co. through 6 p.m.

It will continue through the day with a slight decrease in coverage by early afternoon then an increase Friday evening through Friday night.

Temperatures will not get out of the 40s all day.

Showers will move out Saturday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Highs will reach the mid 50s. Sunshine and a few clouds can be expected Sunday with highs in the 50s.

The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday.

Cooler weather will follow for mid to late week with highs around 50 from Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the low 30s.

The forecast looks mainly dry through the end of next week.