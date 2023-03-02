First Alert Forecast: More rain arrives Friday

BALTIMORE -- Rain has moved out of the region and it will be cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy as the next storm system approaches the area.

Clouds will increase across the area after midnight with rain moving in after the morning commute.

VERY WET FRIDAY: More rain will move in Friday morning and will last through much of the day into Friday evening. Rain could total up to 1" by Saturday morning. The weekend at this time looks much better! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/D2syL12yoN — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 2, 2023

It will continue through the day with a slight decrease in coverage by early afternoon then an increase Friday evening through Friday night.

Temperatures will not get out of the 40s all day.

Showers will move out Saturday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Highs will reach the mid 50s. Sunshine and a few clouds can be expected Sunday with highs in the 50s.

The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday.

Cooler weather will follow for mid to late week with highs around 50 from Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the low 30s.

The forecast looks mainly dry through the end of next week.