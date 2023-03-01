First Alert Forecast: Sunny Wednesday, rain tonight

BALTIMORE -- Highs Wednesday will reach the mid and upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase by late afternoon ahead of a warm front that will move into the region Wednesday night.

Rain will move into the region from the southwest late Wednesday night and will last through Thursday morning. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be the warmest of the week with highs well into the 60s, with some areas approaching 70.

The next storm system will move into the area Friday, first in the morning with another warm front passage and again with the cold front during the afternoon and evening. There will likely be a break in the rain during the day. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s for highs.

Rain will move out by early Saturday morning, with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and mild temperatures in the 50s. Expect dry weather for Sunday with similar temperatures.

Next week will see a continuation of above-average temperatures with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the 30s. The next chance for rain will likely move in by mid-week.