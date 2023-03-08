First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight...more rain Friday

BALTIMORE -- The forecast looks dry through Thursday as high pressure settles into the region. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds will continue gusty overnight out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will top out around 50, with the cooler day occuring Wednesday. Expect a few more clouds Thursday afternoon.

Rain will move back into the area by Friday afternoon and will continue through Friday night with the approach of another storm system. Temperatures will be cooler Friday due to clouds and rain.

The storm will move out quickly this weekend with skies remaining mostly cloudy on Saturday. A bit more sunshine is expected Sunday. It will continue partly to mostly cloudy through early next week as a trough of low pressure lingers over the eastern U.S. This will keep temperatures below average (average high is around 50°) through mid-week.