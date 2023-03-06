First Alert Forecast: More sunshine on the way this week

BALTIMORE -- After a beautiful monday across the region, skies overnight will become mostly cloudy as a cold front moves through the region. A few showers will be possible after midnight. Temps will fall into the upper 30s for most areas.

Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Dry weather and sunny days will continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures around 50 and lows at night in the 30s.

The next best chance for rain will arrive Friday as a storm system moves into the region. It may be cold enough for some snow in western Maryland but it will be a rain event for the Baltimore area. Wet weather will continue overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Clouds will hang around the region through Sunday and early next wee, with a colder weather pattern taking hold across the region. This pattern will likely hold through the middle of next week keeping temperatures below average for several days for the first time in a while.

Expect highs in the upper 40s with lows in the 30s through mid-week. An early look at the pattern through the end of March shows temperatures remaining at or a bit below average through the period. Say goodbye to the 60° temps for a while!