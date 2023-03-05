First Alert Forecast: More sunshine to start the week!

BALTIMORE -- Skies tonight will be mostly clear across the area with overnight low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Expect a mixture of cloud and sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday bringing with it an increasing clouds and a small chance for a shower early Tuesday morning otherwise it will remain dry.

Cooler weather will follow for the middle and end of the week with mostly sunny skies expected for when to stay in Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

Another storm system will approach the area late Friday with a chance for showers, and those rain chances will linger into the first part of the weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for showers and highs in the 40s to near 50.

Rain should move out by Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies returning and highs in the low 50s.