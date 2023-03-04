First Alert Forecast: Rain ends later tonight; dry Saturday

BALTIMORE --

Rain will come to an end after midnight as the storm system causing the rain moves away from the area. Overnight tempatures will rise into the 50s later tonight as the storm approaches the region. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with a band of showers and storms that will move through the region before midnight.

Winds will increase tonight with southeast winds gusting over 40 mph at times as low pressure approaches the region. Winds will shift out of the west overnight and will gust over 40 mph through the night into Saturday. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon for the Baltimore Area. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for wind gusts over 60 mph possible in the mountains of far western Maryland for Saturday. Secure loose objects as high wind gusts will blow any unsecured items away.

The high temperatures on Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 50s. There will be a few lingering clouds in the morning, but sunshine will build in by afternoon. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with lighter winds.

The nice stretch of weather will continue to start the next work week with highs on Monday reaching around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will swing through the area on Tuesday with increased clouds and a slight chance for showers. Cooler weather will return Wednesday and continue through the end of the week. High temperatures will top out around 50 degrees with overnight low temperatures falling into the low 30s from Wednesday through Friday.