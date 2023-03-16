First Alert Forecast: Showers return for St. Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE -- Expect mostly sunny skies during the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 60s with lighter winds.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight with low temperatures dropping to the low 40s.

We are headed for the low 60s this afternoon with light winds and lots of sunshine. Enjoy! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/VcdjF0L2Jc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 16, 2023

Clouds will increase on Friday morning with a chance of showers starting late morning and continuing throughout the afternoon in time for St. Patrick's Day.

High temperatures on Friday will reach the low to mid-60s across the area.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PLANNER: Clouds return to the area with a chance for a few showers on Friday. The good news is it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/bdfjfOpxkq — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 16, 2023

Rain chances will move out by Friday night with a mixture of clouds and sunshine returning on Saturday.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s.

On Sunday, expect continued sunshine with highs in the mid-40s. Overnight lows on Sunday will drop to the mid to upper 20s for Monday morning.

The forecast for next week predicts more sunshine with highs in the low 50s on Monday, mid to upper 50s on Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday.

A slight chance for showers is expected on Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies; otherwise, the forecast will remain dry for the rest of the week.

High temperatures to close out the week will be well above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.