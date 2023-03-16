First Alert Forecast: Mild & sunny Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Thursday is likely going to be the best day of the week with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the low 60s area-wide.

Clouds will increase by Thursday night with another chance for rain in the forecast for St. Patrick's Day on Friday afternoon.

However, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will end Saturday morning, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of Saturday afternoon and highs in the low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler weather are expected for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will warm back up close to average by early next week, with highs around 50 on Monday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and lows in the mid-50s on Tuesday.

The next storm system will arrive in the area towards the middle part of the week with another chance for rain on Wednesday, and another opportunity is expected next weekend.

We will keep a close eye on the eventual storm track for the midweek storm as there is still some uncertainty as to whether or not we'll see any direct effects from it.