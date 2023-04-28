First Alert Forecast: More rain on the way

Get ready to grab your umbrellas and rain boots because more wet weather is on the horizon. An area of low pressure will be passing through the area tonight, with rain and wind continuing across the area. Gusty easterly winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph will continue throughout the night, and there is a chance for minor coastal flooding until early Saturday morning. The most likely areas would be Anne Arundel Co. around the City Dock in Annapolis, Fells Point and Bowley's Quarters in Baltimore Co. and Harford Co.

The rainfall totals are expected to exceed 2 inches in some areas, but the rain will begin to taper off by Saturday morning, with mainly dry conditions anticipated for the afternoon. The temperature will be warmer than Friday with highs reaching around 70 degrees.

Don't get too comfortable with the dry weather as another area of low pressure will move in on Sunday. This storm system will bring another soaking rain to the area Sunday morning and into the afternoon, with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Although any severe weather threat will likely stay south of our area, we will keep an eye on the situation throughout the weekend.

It looks like we could see up to 3 inches of precipitation by Sunday night and Monday morning. This will be welcome news for the area, which is currently experiencing a moderate drought. As we head into next week, expect to see unseasonably cool temperatures persisting, with highs in the lower 60s and low temperatures at night dropping into the low 40s.

The forecast looks mainly dry for next week, but we'll have to keep an eye on Tuesday for the possibility of a few light showers and some clouds moving into the area due to energy rotating around the upper-level trough. At this time, it appears that temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s for highs, with lows in the 40s throughout the week.

There's a small chance that by next weekend, we may see a return to slightly warmer temperatures closer to average. In the meantime, stay dry and be prepared for the rainy weather ahead!