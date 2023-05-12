First Alert Forecast: Wet Saturday; Mother's Day looks dry

Baltimore-- The remainder of the afternoon will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, creating partly cloudy conditions. Get ready for temperatures that will be approximately 10° above the average, reaching the low to mid 80s. It's going to be a warm and pleasant afternoon!

As we move into the evening, expect an increase in cloud cover. The temperature will gradually drop, and overnight lows will range from the 50s to 60s.

Now, let's talk about the weather for the upcoming Mother's Day weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances will make a return during the first part of the weekend. The best chances for rain are expected during the morning and mid-afternoon hours on Saturday. It's advisable to plan your outdoor activities accordingly and have a backup plan due to the chance for showers. Fortunately, no heavy rain or severe weather is expected.

There is good news for Saturday evening. As a cold front moves through the region, the rain will come to an end, providing some relief from the wet weather. Due to lingering clouds and rain chances, temperatures on Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

Now, let's shift our focus to Mother's Day. It looks like we're in for a pleasant day! Expect a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies, creating a beautiful backdrop for your celebrations. High temperatures will be in the 70s, ensuring comfortable conditions throughout the day. Make sure to take advantage of the weather and enjoy it!

Looking ahead to next week, we can anticipate dry weather with highs in the 70s. Tuesday will bring a slight rise in temperatures into the 80s.

As we near the end of the week and head into the following weekend, there is a possibility of rain returning to the area. Rain chances could begin as early as Friday with the weekend likely having the highest chances. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

Happy Mother's Day weekend!