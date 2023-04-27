First Alert Forecast: Wet Friday ahead

The area can expect wet weather to close out the workweek after a dry Thursday. An area of low pressure will track toward the region on Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds throughout the day. The WJZ First Alert weather team has issued an alert day for Friday due to the potential impacts of the storm.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will begin during the morning hours and increase throughout the day, with steady and heavy rain expected at times. Rainfall totals by Friday night could total over an inch and a half in some areas.

There may be a rumble of thunder from time to time during the day. High temperatures Friday afternoon will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will move out temporarily early Saturday morning. The rest of the day looks mainly dry, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another storm system will approach the area on Sunday, bringing another chance for soaking rain. Sunday will be an indoor activity day, with highs in the low to mid-60s across the area. An additional inch of rain will be possible with this system as it moves through the area.

Dry weather looks to make a return to the region to start next week, with temperatures remaining below average in the low to mid-60s for highs. There will be a slight chance for rain midweek as an upper-level trough of low pressure hangs around the region, but most areas will remain dry.

High temperatures will rebound back to the 70-degree mark by late next week. Stay informed about weather updates by tuning in to WJZ, CBS News Baltimore or right here on cbsnews.com/baltimore

TAKEAWAYS:

FRIDAY: Very wet! Rain moves in by mid-morning and continues through the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with gusty easterly winds. Some minor coastal flooding is possible in some of the typically vulnerable spots such as Annapolis. Rainfall totals by Friday night could reach over 1.5".

SATURDAY: Best chance for rain is in the early morning. The rest of the day looks cloudy and mainly dry.

SUNDAY: Soaking rain returns to the area with another storm system with an additional inch of rain possible.

NEXT WEEK: Early rain chances Monday otherwise mainly dry for most of the week.