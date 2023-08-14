First Alert Forecast: A few storms possible this evening

BALTIMORE--

THROUGH TONIGHT: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A warm front is moving through, making it warm and humid by evening. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms, with some potentially severe between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. These storms could produce heavy rain, with isolated areas seeing 1 to 2 inches, possibly causing localized flooding. The chance for severe weather is low. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are expected again, primarily east of I-95. The lower Eastern Shore and southern Maryland will be areas to watch for potential severe weather. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Humidity will drop Tuesday night, with temperatures falling to the upper 60s in some spots.

REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly sunny conditions are forecasted, with temperatures predominantly in the upper 80s, except for Wednesday which will see mid-80s. Nights will be cooler, settling mainly in the 60s. There's a small chance of rain late Wednesday into Thursday as a storm system passes to the north.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The upcoming weekend promises pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine. Daytime temperatures will hover in the upper 80s to around 90°.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: High pressure will strengthen, driving temperatures well into the 90s for many locations on Monday and Tuesday. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Despite the rise in temperature, humidity should remain comfortable, with no dangerous heat expected at this time..