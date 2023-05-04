First Alert Forecast: Improving Weather for Friday & Weekend

BALTIMORE —

As promised, the weather is looking up for the end of the week and into the weekend. According to the latest forecast, we can expect more sunshine, warmer temperatures, and no rain.

Although there may be a few evening showers today, the overnight forecast for tonight looks mostly clear. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-40s for many locations, so be sure to bundle up if you're out and about.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s. Although mornings will continue to be chilly into the weekend, with lows in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday, the afternoons will be pleasantly warm, with highs rebounding into the 70s.

This weekend is shaping up to be the best we've seen in quite some time, so be sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather and get out and enjoy it. Rain chances will increase Sunday night across the region with lows in the 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will continue to be warm, with highs reaching the upper 70s on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. More rain chances are expected for Monday and into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures and a chance for scattered showers and storms is expected on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s.

The chance for showers will continue on Wednesday, with highs near 70. However, the end of next week looks to be dry, with partly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday and highs in the 70s. Temperatures will rebound back close to 80 again next weekend with a chance for a shower or storm.

Overall, it looks like we have some great weather to look forward to, so get out and enjoy it while you can!