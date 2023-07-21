First Alert Forecast: Rosy weekend outlook after Friday morning storms

BALTIMORE -- After a line of storms moved through the Baltimore region Friday morning, heat and a good deal of sunshine move in, and we're in for a beauty of a weekend.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Kent, Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties on the Eastern Shore of Maryland until 8 a.m.

6:35 AM RADAR UPDATE: Strong to severe storms are over, but leftover 'gentle' showers still likely for next few hours, especially Baltimore City and points south. This afternoon looks much better. The severe weather risk is OVER. Be careful on the AM drive! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/x1QknKMUYO — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 21, 2023

Storms containing drenching downpours, intense lightning moved through the Baltimore area between 3 and 5 a.m.

Neighborhoods across west-central Maryland picked up over an inch of rain in spots. Please give yourself extra time for the morning commute.

The storms will only be around early this morning. After 8 AM, most of us should dry out for the rest of the day. We'll heat up with highs near 90 with a good deal of sunshine.

5:45 AM RADAR UPDATE: Loud and disruptive line of t-storms is quickly pushing east. Eastern shore still getting hammered, but even here conditions will improve within the next hour. It's a sunny and hot day after storms end. Beauty of a weekend. Details now on @WJZ pic.twitter.com/0AJpRcIZtf — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 21, 2023

This weekend will be one of the best we've seen in a while. Lots of sunshine with low humidity.

Temps at night will dip into the 60s with highs around 90 during the afternoon.

Scattered storm chances return next week, mainly during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Monday through Wednesday.

High pressure will strengthen across the area late next week, and this will bring a return to very hot temperatures across the area. Mid to upper 90s will be common as early as Thursday and will continue into next weekend. Stay tuned!