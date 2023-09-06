First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather on the way

BALTIMORE-- Today is set to be the week's hottest day, with afternoon temperatures possibly hitting a record 100°. Factoring in the humidity, it might feel more like 105°, especially with the afternoon's elevated moisture levels.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday will still be hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s. Though the record for Baltimore is 101° for that day, we're not anticipating temperatures to get that high. A coming cold front increases the likelihood of showers and possibly severe storms, although severe conditions will be isolated.

Friday's forecast includes more chances for storms and temperatures in the low 90s. The weekend will be cooler, with both Saturday and Sunday seeing potential showers and storms and highs in the low 80s.

The start of next week will remain unsettled, with scattered storm possibilities Monday through mid-week due to another approaching upper-level trough. Expect temperatures around or slightly below the usual, hovering around 80°.

Lastly, we're keeping an eye on Lee, predicted to intensify into a formidable hurricane near the Lesser Antilles by the weekend. Its path remains uncertain; however, there's currently no evidence it will affect our weather, aside from possibly stronger rip currents at the coast and a growing northeasterly flow by next week's end. However, any shifts in its trajectory could modify our weather outlook, so stay updated.