First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- As an area of low pressure and a cold front make their way south, rain chances will gradually decrease this afternoon in the region.

The rest of the week looks promising, but first, temperatures will remain in the 60s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

However, we may see some peeks of sunshine later in the day.

Tonight will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will fall to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

On Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s across the area and slightly higher humidity. However, clouds will increase by Friday evening with a chance for showers throughout Mother's Day weekend.

On Saturday, high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and cool to the mid-70s on Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s from Friday through Saturday night.

Next week will begin with a few more showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. However, temperatures will bounce back into the upper 70s to around 80 from Tuesday through Thursday, with mainly dry conditions expected through the middle of the week.

Enjoy the midweek warm-up, but don't forget to pack your rain gear for the weekend!