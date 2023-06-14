First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A few showers will linger into the afternoon with possibly an isolated storm, but rain chances will decrease as the afternoon and evening progresses. Expect mostly cloudy skies through this evening with temps in the 60s.

Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will see the return of high pressure, bringing more stability to the weather. However, Thursday night will introduce another weather disturbance from the Ohio River Valley, increasing the chances of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

During the day, temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from the low to mid-80s. As evening approaches, temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

On Friday, a weak cold front will pass through the area, bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. However, the precipitation is expected to decrease as we progress into Friday night, as the front moves eastward.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be characterized by the presence of surface high pressure, resulting in dry conditions and low humidity throughout the day and into Saturday night. It's an ideal time for outdoor activities without the worry of rain. If you are attending AFRAM, the weather will be fantastic.

Moving into Sunday, another weather disturbance from the Pacific will approach our region, and this system will arrive a bit later than expected. This suggests that Sunday will continue to have dry conditions and low humidity, with no chance of precipitation through Sunday night. Again, the weather for Father's Day and AFRAM will be fantastic.

A cutoff low pressure (a pattern like what we've experienced since last week) is expected to take shape early next week, but its exact location remains uncertain, greatly impacting the forecast. This uncertainty leads to low confidence in the forecast for next week. This system will bring a HIGHER chance of rain to the area compared to the systems we experienced Monday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days as we fine-tune the details on how the eventual pattern will develop.

In the meantime, enjoy Thursday and this weekend. The weather should be fantastic.