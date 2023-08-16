First Alert Forecast: Sunshine continues through Friday

BALTIMORE--

Tonight, the skies will remain mostly clear low humidity and temps in the 60s.

Late Thursday to Friday will see a strong upper trough moving across the region, with an associated cold front. Most of the system's energy is likely to pass northward, leaving our area mainly dry. Although there's a minor chance for isolated showers across the Eastern Shore on Thursday afternoon, the day is set to be hot, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. As the evening sets in, the cold front will approach from the northwest bringing another surge of lower humidity by Friday morning.

Friday promises cooler and drier conditions, with highs in the mid-80s and significantly lower dew points. With high pressure setting in Friday night and the prevailing dry conditions, temperatures will dip to the 50s and 60s across the area.

Saturday will be sunny with continued low humidity and comfortably warm afternoon temps. An upper level ridge over the central U.S. will build eastward for two days (Sunday & Monday) and this will crank the temperatures up a bit. The hottest day will be Monday with low to mid 90s likely areawide.

The high pressure ridge will then retrograde (move back to the west) and allow northwest flow to return, sending a cold front southward across our area late Monday into Tuesday with cooler temperatures for mid week. There will be a chance for showers and storms with the front late Monday into Tuesday.