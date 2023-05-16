First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the remainder of this afternoon calls for mostly cloudy skies across the region. A storm system is projected to track just south of the area, with the northern end of the system brushing past Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. While the system bypasses the majority of the area, there is a chance of showers particularly for areas south of Baltimore as we head into the evening. However, most parts of the region are expected to remain dry.

As the day progresses, temperatures will climb, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The storm system is anticipated to move swiftly towards the east tonight, resulting in partly cloudy skies across the region. Overnight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

The outlook for Wednesday promises a return of abundant sunshine, with highs reaching near 70 degrees. However, Wednesday night is expected to be chilly, as lows dip back into the mid to upper 40s throughout the region. On Thursday, temperatures will once again peak around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Looking towards Friday, temperatures will gradually warm up as more sunshine graces the area, with highs in the low 70s. However, Friday night will see an increase in cloud cover, and a quick moving storm system brings a chance for some showers on Saturday. Although the likelihood of rain is minimal at this time, it is unlikely to impact the Preakness Stakes. We will closely monitor the system's progression and provide updates throughout the week.

Come Sunday, sunshine returns to the region, accompanied by highs near 80 degrees. This pleasant weather is expected to continue into the following week. Dry conditions will prevail through the first half of next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.