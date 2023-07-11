First Alert Forecast: Heating up through mid-week

BALTIMORE -- Rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. It will be a warm day, so make sure to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you're outside. There is a CODE ORANGE Air Quality Alert for southern Baltimore Co., Baltimore City and Anne Arundel Co. due to air pollution concentrations that are considered unhealthy for those with respiratory issues.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, and temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It will be a comfortable night for sleeping, so open your windows to enjoy the cool breeze.

On Wednesday, we can anticipate mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It will be even hotter, with temperatures in the mid 90s. Remember to drink plenty of water and seek shade if you're spending time outdoors.

Thursday will bring partly cloudy conditions, and there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. The temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s, so it will be another warm day.

As we head into Friday, we can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have chances for afternoon showers and storms, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s, so it will be a good idea to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

The pattern of scattered afternoon storms will continue through the first half of next week. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 90s. During the nights, temperatures will fall into the mid 70s, providing some relief from the heat.

Remember to stay updated with the weather forecast as conditions can change. Stay safe and enjoy your week!