First Alert Forecast: Summer pattern continues

BALTIMORE -- Today: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected but storms that occur will produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall and occasional lightning. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most places with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s. Most areas however will remain dry.

Tonight: Any showers that develop will diminish after sunset, and it will be warm and humid. Areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday to Friday Night: Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will remain high so the heat index will reach the upper 90s for many locations. Scattered storm chances return Friday with a cold front, mainly during the afternoon. Highs again will reach the 80s to low 90s.

Saturday to Tuesday: The front will hang around the area into the weekend keeping afternoon and evening storm chances around. Highs will reach the 80s with lows mainly in the upper 60s. The summerlike pattern will continue into early next week with daily storm chances and hot afternoon temps inthe 80s to near 90.