First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms return later this week

BALTIMORE-- Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, with slightly warmer temperatures along and east of I-95.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon storm across the higher terrain of western MD, otherwise the forecast will remain dry. Expect highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with an insolated chance for a storm or two with highs near 90.

The best chance for scattered storms this week will occur Thursday as a trough of low pressure and cold front makes its way through the region. The front will clear the area by Friday with dry weather returning for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s with lower humidity.



Rain chances and higher humidity will return early next week.