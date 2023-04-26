First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain on the way

BALTIMORE -- In need of rain?

You're in luck, as a storm system is set to move through the region, helping to alleviate our current rainfall deficit.

However, before the rain arrives, there may be a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening with overnight skies remaining partly cloudy.

Expect temperatures to drop to the upper 40s to around 50.

Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

RAIN CHANCES: Expect sct'd showers this afternoon, but BIG DEAL rain arrives Friday. Rainfall totals 1-1.5". We'll see sct'd showers & storms Saturday followed by another round of rain late Sunday. Rain will chip away at drought, reduce brush fires, & wipe out pollen for awhile! pic.twitter.com/S713Xqy10M — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 26, 2023

The much-needed rain will arrive late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with rainfall spreading across the area throughout the day.

Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in some areas by Friday night, so be prepared for a steady rain at times.

A stronger storm system will move into the region for the weekend with temperatures a little warmer on Saturday, reaching the lower 70s.

However, there will be a threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with rain chances continuing overnight and lows in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday's highs will return to the lower 70s with a continuing chance for rain.

Rain chances will persist into Monday morning before tapering off with cooler temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Partly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures will continue through the middle part of the week, with highs and lows in the mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A slow warm-up will commence towards the end of next week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

However, rain chances will also make their return to the area with another storm system as early as Thursday, continuing through Friday.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing weather situation.