First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 a.m. Friday

BALTIMORE-- Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, especially across eastern shore communities through 8 AM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kent, Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties on the eastern Shore of Maryland through 8 AM. Storms containing drenching downpours, intense lightning, pockets of damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado are possible through 8 AM.

*NEW* SEVERE T-STORM WATCH: issued for our eastern shore counties Maryland. Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 8 AM. Storms with damaging winds, downpours, and isolated tornado threat possible here. Stay weather aware. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/OryHj8XMPJ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 21, 2023

Heavy thunderstorms will move across the entire area over the next few hours. Most of the storms have not been severe, but they have contained frequent and intense lightning along with drenching downpours. Neighborhoods across west-central Maryland have picked up over an inch of rain in spots. Please give yourself extra time for the morning commute.

The storms will only be around early this morning. After 8 AM, most of us should dry out for the rest of the day. We'll heat up with highs near 90 with a good deal of sunshine.

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Storm potential (red shading) begins after midnight and continues through early Friday morning. Rain will exit the area before noon with quiet weather for the rest of the day. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/4vXOQlLbOn — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 20, 2023

This weekend will be one of the best we've seen in a while. Lots of sunshine with low humidity.

Temps at night will dip into the 60s with highs around 90 during the afternoon.

Scattered storm chances return next week, mainly during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Monday through Wednesday.

High pressure will strengthen across the area late next week, and this will bring a return to very hot temperatures across the area. Mid to upper 90s will be common as early as Thursday and will continue into next weekend. Stay tuned!