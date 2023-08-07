First Alert Forecast: Tornado watch in effect for much of Maryland until 9 p.m.

WJZ ALERT DAY: The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Baltimore City and surrounding counties until 9 p.m. Monday.

We will be monitoring severe weather potential throughout the day after the National Weather Service issued a rare MODERATE RISK -- level four of five -- for severe weather.

Storms are expected to develop west of the region by Monday afternoon and spread east toward the I-95 corridor by late afternoon and early evening.

Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding possible. Highs for Monday are expected in the upper 80s lower 90s with portions of the day becoming very sunny.

The last Moderate Risk was issued in the region in June 2013.

UPGRADE to a MODERATE RISK (LEVEL 4 OF 5) for severe storms for portions of central, western & southern MD with an increased tornado & damaging wind risk later today. Stay with @wjz throughout the day for the latest updates. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/tdrZjBRoYy — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) August 7, 2023

Residents are encouraged to charge tablets, phones and other portable devices in the case of widespread power outages. Be sure to have alternative ways to watch WJZ for the latest warning information.

Download the WJZ App to have alerts sent directly to your device during weather events, and to stream CBS News Baltimore for live weather coverage.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Storm chances will taper off by Monday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

A mostly sunny day is in the cards for Tuesday. However, be on the lookout for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again touch the mid-80s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny conditions are expected with a 30% chance of showers. Highs are predicted in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY:

Anticipate a mostly sunny day with a chance for a few PM showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND:

Expect partly cloudy skies with chances for showers and storms each day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.