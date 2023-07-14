First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid weekend with a few storms

BALTIMORE --

Hot and humid conditions are expected today, with scattered thunderstorms developing mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may become severe, with damaging winds and hail being the most likely threats. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe storms in the area to account for this low-end threat.

Overnight, it will remain muggy with temperatures dropping into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. The hot and humid conditions will persist, with a chance for afternoon and evening storms. Some of these storms could be strong, with damaging winds being the primary concern. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and it may feel like over 100 degrees in some areas.

Sunday will bring another hot and humid day, with scattered afternoon storms expected. Highs will be around 90 degrees, and the heat index values will soar into the 90s and possibly near 100.

Throughout next week, there will be a continuation of daily scattered storm chances during the afternoon. This is due to a trough of low pressure becoming firmly established across the northeast United States.

Disturbances rotating around this trough will trigger storm chances, although the timing of these disturbances makes it difficult to pinpoint the specific days with the highest chances for storms.

High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will persist throughout next week, with muggy overnight lows in the 70s. Despite the storm chances, there will still be plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities.