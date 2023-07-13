First Alert Forecast: Storm chances return

BALTIMORE -- Chances for storms will return to the forecast as early as this evening and will continue off and on through Friday and the weekend.

Chances for storms will be possible this afternoon as an upper level disturbance moves in from the west. The best chance for storms will be across Western Maryland with storm chances spreading eastward into central parts of the state early tonight.

There is a low-end threat for a strong to severe storm, with the greatest threat being damaging wind gusts, but some storms may produce some hail. highs this afternoon topped out in the 90s areawide, but will cool into the 70s and 80s this evening and 70s overnight. It will be noticeably more humid as well overnight.

More scattered storm chances can be expected Friday with highs around 90. Humidity will remain high through the weekend, with more chances for scattered storms mainly during the afternoon and upper level disturbances move through the region.

Any storms that occur this weekend may be strong to severe, so keep up-to-date with the latest forecast. Highs will reach around 90 each day with lows in the 70s through Sunday night.

More storm chances are expected next week mainly during the afternoon and evening, at least through mid-week. Expect highs around 90 with lows in the 70s through Wednesday.