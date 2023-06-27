First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms through this evening

BALTIMORE -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cecil and Harford County until 2:45 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery and Prince George's County until 3:00 p.m.

Here is the latest storm track for the line of severe storms in Harford & Cecil Co. Damaging winds are expected along with some hail. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/1rRYvzAqMD — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) June 27, 2023

As a cold front approaches the region, residents of Maryland should prepare for the possibility of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. While there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across most of Maryland east of I-95 until this evening, the overall threat is significantly lower compared to the storms experienced on Monday. The primary concern with these isolated storms is the potential for damaging wind gusts.

Throughout this afternoon, the temperature will climb to the lower 80s, providing a warm and humid environment conducive to the development of thunderstorms. However, the storm activity is expected to subside as the evening progresses, leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will then drop into the mid-60s, ensuring a relatively comfortable night's sleep.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, a mixture of cloud cover and sunshine is anticipated, accompanied by slightly lower humidity levels. Wednesday's high temperatures will hover around the low 80s, while Thursday will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s. By Friday and into the weekend, humidity levels will rise once again, bringing with them scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance of rainfall will predominantly occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Friday's high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Moving on to Monday, the forecast indicates increased chances of scattered storms with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. However, there is some good news for the upcoming 4th of July celebrations. As of now, the holiday is expected to remain dry, with sunny skies and temperatures near 90 degrees.

The middle part of next week will continue to offer isolated to widely scattered storm chances, accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 80s and nighttime lows dropping into the low 70s.

Stay updated with the latest weather information as the forecast may change. Remember to take necessary precautions during severe weather and have a safe and enjoyable week.