First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- For the rest of the afternoon, temperatures will hover around 80° with intermittent clouds and sunshine. Expect a westerly breeze through this evening up to 20 mph at times.

As high pressure slides off the Delmarva coast, our attention turns to a closed area of low pressure over the Great Lakes region. This system, along with its associated cold front, will make its way southward tonight and Wednesday.

While the main energy associated with the system will likely pass to our north of our area, we can still expect an increase in cloud cover from west to east throughout the evening and overnight.

Showers will start moving into western Maryland overnight, gradually spreading eastward by Wednesday morning. The highest chance of showers will be near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. So, keep that umbrella handy for Wednesday.

The closed low-pressure system will continue its journey southward on Wednesday afternoon, keeping the chances of showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast.

Additional pieces of energy rotating around the low will bring more widespread shower activity throughout the day Wednesday. The low-pressure area will slide by to the north, allowing high pressure to build back in and bring drier conditions for Wednesday night.

On Thursday, dry conditions will prevail initially, but be prepared for more waves of energy coming from the Ohio Valley. This will increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms returning to the region, especially on Friday, although the chances for rain don't appear they will be as high as what we will see Wednesday.

Expect highs in the 70s to around 80 on Wednesday and low to mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday.

The holiday weekend into early next week will see a continuation of an unsettled weather pattern with another cut-off low developing with waves of energy rotating through the region providing rain chances.

At this time, Saturday looks dry, but Sunday will have a chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. There is a chance that this rain could hold off until Monday, but there is still uncertainty as to exactly where it will position itself heading into next week. Stay tuned.

Otherwise, Dads across the area should be able to enjoy most of the weekend, rain-free with warmer temperatures.