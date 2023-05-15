First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- After enjoying a splendid Monday, I'm afraid we have rain in the forecast for Tuesday. As we move through the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Another stunner of a day for your Monday- Go out and enjoy it because changes are moving in #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/dYAalqEWJx — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) May 15, 2023

While clouds will increase overnight, it should remain dry. The low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 50s.

As Tuesday rolls in, brace yourself for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers arriving by afternoon. Thankfully, this system will swiftly move out of our area by Tuesday night, allowing sunshine to grace us once again for the remainder of the week. Throughout Wednesday to Friday, anticipate highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, while overnight lows will settle in the 40s across the region.

However, it seems our luck may change for the Preakness on Saturday. We anticipate the arrival of a cold front, bringing with it a chance of showers by Saturday afternoon and evening, which may potentially affect the race. Rest assured, we will provide timely updates on the timing of this rain throughout the week. By Sunday morning, the rain will have moved out, leaving us with sunshine to wrap up the weekend and usher in the new week.

As for temperatures, expect the weekend to bring us highs ranging from the low 70s on Saturday to the mid and upper 70s on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we can anticipate temperatures hovering around the average for this time of year. Highs will settle in the mid-70s, while low temperatures will reach the 50s.