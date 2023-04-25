First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return this week

BALTIMORE -- Below-average temperatures continuing with increasing rain chances will be the weather headlines through the end of the week.

Tonight will be cool but not as cold as last night, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s for most locations by Wednesday morning. High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid- to upper 60s. There will be a chance for a late-day shower across the area, but the coverage is likely to remain widely scattered. This means not everybody will see rain Wednesday evening.

A few showers move in ahead of Wednesday to our west. More to come for your Wednesday and Thursday! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/B6pF4W1C8g — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 25, 2023

Lows Wednesday night will drop into the mid- to upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Another storm system will move into the region by Thursday night into Friday, bringing a decent chance for rain to the area. This will be the first of two opportunities heading into the weekend to erase the rainfall deficit we're currently experiencing across the area. Up to an inch of rain is possible with this first batch by Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, there will be a bit of a lull in the precipitation on Saturday with only a few widely scattered showers possible. High temperatures will top out near 70 degrees. At this time, most of Sunday looks dry, but skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Rain will not move into the region until late Sunday evening, and will increase in coverage through Sunday night. Rain chances will continue into Monday morning, before tapering off. We can see an additional inch of rain with the second round of precipitation. Rain totals by the end of the weekend could exceed 2 inches in some spots.

The pattern heading into next week will continue cool, with temperatures remaining just below average. There'll be another opportunity for showers coming towards the middle part of the week, otherwise the start of the week looks mainly dry after Monday.