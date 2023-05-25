First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return this weekend

BALTIMORE-- As the long-awaited holiday weekend approaches, it's essential to be prepared for the weather conditions that lie ahead. Here's a comprehensive overview of the forecast, covering sky conditions, temperatures, and the likelihood of rain. Stay informed to make the most of your weekend plans and ensure a memorable experience.

Friday: Sunny and Pleasant

To kick off the weekend, Friday promises abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Overnight, the skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. As the day progresses, expect the mercury to rise, reaching delightful highs in the mid-70s. With an abundance of sunshine, Friday afternoon is set to be a beautiful period for outdoor activities across the region.



Saturday: Mostly Cloudy but Dry

As Saturday dawns, the skies will be predominantly cloudy. However, the day is expected to remain dry, providing ample opportunities for outdoor exploration. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-70s during the afternoon, ensuring comfortable conditions for outdoor endeavors. Although clouds dominate the sky, rain showers are unlikely to dampen your plans on Saturday.

Sunday: Increased Chance of Rain

Sunday, unfortunately, presents the highest likelihood of rainfall throughout the holiday weekend. The day is anticipated to be mostly cloudy, and the chances for showers will be on the rise across the area. With the best chance for rain falling on Sunday, it's advisable to plan accordingly if you have outdoor activities scheduled. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the lower 70s, providing a relatively mild climate despite the precipitation threat.

Monday: Slight Chance of Lingering Showers

As Memorial Day arrives, the forecast suggests only a slight chance of lingering showers. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, but the chances of precipitation will be minimal. High temperatures will reach approximately 80 degrees, making it a suitable day to engage in outdoor events and pay tribute to the occasion.

The Week Ahead: Dry and Gradually Warming

Beyond the holiday weekend, the remainder of the following week promises dry conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday will offer highs near 80 degrees, maintaining a comfortable atmosphere for various activities. Towards the end of the week, temperatures may climb close to 90 degrees, bringing a hint of summer's warmth.