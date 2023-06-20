First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain arrives Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon with highs near 80. Rain chances will be slim for the rest of today, but a period of wet weather will begin Wednesday and last through the upcoming weekend. Temps overnight will dip into the mid-60s under cloudy skies.

Increased easterly to northeasterly flow is expected to peak late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing an increasing chance of rain showers from south to north beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday.

The amount of moisture in the atmosphere will increase significantly, allowing for the development of efficient rain-producing showers across the area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Although the region has been under moderate drought conditions, any rainfall through early Thursday will help the overall rainfall deficit.

While flooding is looking unlikely across Maryland, a few of the heavier showers and storms could produce brief ponding on the roadways. Any peeks of sunshine will make the atmosphere more unstable, increasing the chance for stronger thunderstorms during this period.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast from Friday through the weekend, the region can expect continued unsettled weather with a persistent blocky upper-level pattern consisting of a stagnant upper level trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S.

Conditions will become warmer and more humid this weekend, with an increased chance for thunderstorms across the region instead of steady light showers. Any storms that occur will produce lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Scattered daily afternoon and evening storm chances are expected for the first half of next week with a drying trend by mid-week as a cold front pushes through the region.

Expect highs in the mid 80-s with lows in the mid-60s from the weekend into most of next week.