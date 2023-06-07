First Alert Forecast: Poor air quality continues tonight

BALTIMORE -- The forecast looks smoky for the next day or so as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to pour into the region. an AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended through Thursday due to unhealthy air quality across the region.

Tonight will be partly with lows in the upper 50s. The thickest smoke will move into the region overnight through Thursday morning.

Improving weather is expected Thursday afternoon but it will remain hazy and smoky with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80. It will get a bit cooler Friday with highs in the mid 70s with less smoke affecting the area.

There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower otherwise it will remain dry.

The weekend looks partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. There will still be smoke in the area, but it shouldn't be as bad as its been. Temperatures will also be warmer with highs in the mid 80s this weekend and near 90 by Sunday.

Much-needed rain will move into the region early next week with a storm system. There will be a chance for showers and storms on Monday with a lingering chance for showers into Tuesday.

Temperatures through the period will be around average with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.