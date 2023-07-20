First Alert Forecast: Stormy overnight/Fri. AM

BALTIMORE-- After a hot and humid afternoon across the area, attention turns toward a strong storm system that will be moving toward the area from the Great Lakes this evening.

A few isolated storms will pop up across the area from late afternoon through this evening. The forecast however looks mainly dry with temps in the 80s and low 90s.

Overnight, and upper level disturbance will move into the region bringing chances for showers and storms to the area after midnight through Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of Maryland in a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible especially early Friday morning.

The storm threat will diminish rapidly by mid-morning Friday, with clearing skies and lower humidity for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most areas.

This weekend will be one of the best we've seen in a while. Lots of sunshine with low humidity. Temps at night will dip into the 60s with highs around 90 during the afternoon.

Scattered storm chances return next week, mainly during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Monday through Wednesday. High pressure will strengthen across the area late next week, and this will bring a return to very hot temperatures across the area. Mid to upper 90s will be common as early as Thursday and will continue into next weekend. Stay tuned!