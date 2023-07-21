First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend ahead!

BALTIMORE -- After this morning's storms, the forecast for the weekend looks fantastic. Drier air will filter in behind the cold front. Highs for the rest of this afternoon will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with dewpoints dropping into the 60s, making it feel much more comfortable outside.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70. This weekend is shaping up to be the best we've seen in a while. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and continued low humidity. Lows at night will drop into the 60s to near 70.

There is a very slim chance for a late-day shower or storm across western portions of the area Sunday afternoon but the forecast overall looks dry.

Humidity will return next week along with chances for storms. Expect scattered afternoon and evening storms Monday through Wednesday with highs near 90.

The hottest stretch of the summer is likely by the end of next week and into next weekend. High temperatures could reach the mid and upper 90s from Thursday through Saturday with heat index values over 100 possible. There will also be a chance for scattered storms on Saturday but the bigger story will be the building heat late next week.