First Alert Forecast: Nice weather to close out the week

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a spectacular seven-day forecast, but there's one day that requires a weather watch: Saturday. Let's dive into the details while keeping an eye on that day.

For the remainder of this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies to prevail, accompanied by high temperatures reaching around 70 degrees. It's a picture-perfect day to enjoy the outdoors. As for tonight, temperatures won't dip as low as they did last night, with overnight lows settling around 50 degrees in many areas.

As we approach Friday, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will climb to the mid-70s. Alongside the rising temperatures, there will be a slight increase in humidity. By Friday night, clouds will start to gather across the region, courtesy of an offshore low-pressure system skirting past us. While a few scattered showers are possible late Friday night and early Saturday, the primary focus will be on the Eastern Shore and areas east of I-95.

Come Saturday morning, clouds and a few showers will greet the Eastern Shore, while the rest of the region will keep a close eye on an approaching cold front. We anticipate the front to sweep through the area between late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. While it may impact Preakness, most of the day should remain dry for the many activities that are scheduled. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

By Sunday morning, the front will have cleared the area, making way for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees during the afternoon—a delightful way to wrap up the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we're in for a treat. Each day will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures ranging from the 70s to near 80 degrees in the afternoons. However, on Tuesday, temperatures will briefly dip into the low to mid-70s before bouncing back up. It's shaping up to be a beautiful week.

Mark your calendars, as the next slight chances for rain are expected to return... you guessed it... next weekend.