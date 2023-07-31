First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues through Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- Get ready for more beautiful sunny days ahead as we continue through the week! The weather will be warm and pleasant with clear skies, but be prepared for some changes as we approach Thursday.

Today's Weather (Monday): Expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of today. The temperature will be warm, with highs reaching the mid-80s. A gentle breeze from the northwest, blowing at 5 to 10 mph, will add a pleasant touch to the day.

Tonight's Forecast: As the day comes to an end, the sky will remain mostly clear. The temperature will cool down a bit, with lows in the mid-60s. You may feel a gentle breeze from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday's Outlook: Tuesday promises another day of sunshine. The weather will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 80s. A light breeze from the north at 5 to 10 mph will keep things comfortable.

Tuesday Night's Weather: In the evening, the sky may be partly cloudy, but it will clear up as the night goes on. The temperature will drop to the lower 60s. A gentle north wind of 5 to 10 mph will continue.

Wednesday's Forecast: Wednesday will be another sunny day, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. The wind will be gentle, blowing from the northeast at around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night's Weather: As we head into Wednesday night, the sky will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be a bit warmer than previous nights, with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday's Outlook: On Thursday, we can expect partly sunny skies, but there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The temperature will remain in the lower 80s, making it a warm day.

Thursday Night's Weather: Thursday night will bring mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of showers. The temperature will be in the upper 60s.

Friday's Forecast: Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The temperature will stay in the lower 80s, providing a comfortable day.

Saturday's Outlook: As we head into the weekend, Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. The temperature will be slightly warmer, reaching the mid-80s.

Saturday Night's Weather: Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with the temperature dropping to the upper 60s.

Sunday's Forecast: Sunday will be mostly sunny, offering a pleasant end to the weekend. The temperature will be in the mid-80s, making it a warm and enjoyable day.

Overall, not a bad forecast, especially for the first part of the week. Humidity will return by Thursday and will stick around through the weekend. Enjoy the next few days!