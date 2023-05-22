First Alert Weather: Nice week of weather ahead!

BALTIMORE -- The weather forecast for the upcoming week indicates generally pleasant conditions, although rain chances may impact Memorial Day weekend plans. After experiencing afternoon highs near 80 degrees, temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight tonight under mostly clear skies. On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. Wednesday may see temperatures near 80 degrees in the afternoon, accompanied by a mixture of clouds and sunshine. However, a cold front will move through the area later in the day, leading to a cooler period for the remainder of the week.

From Thursday through Friday, it will remain sunny to partly cloudy, but noticeably cooler temperatures are anticipated, with highs expected to be in the low 70s. During this time, low temperatures at night will dip into the 40s and 50s. By late Friday, clouds will increase as an upper-level low-pressure system drifts northward from the Carolinas. This system will result in prolonged periods of cloudiness and chances for showers throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Although there is some uncertainty in the forecast regarding the exact evolution of this system, the likelihood of clouds and rain chances is increasing as we approach the weekend. These chances are expected to persist at least until late Memorial Day, possibly extending into Tuesday, before the weather pattern begins to improve by the middle of next week. High temperatures through the weekend will hover around the low 70s, and with the presence of clouds and higher moisture levels, overnight temperatures will be relatively mild, ranging mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

It's a few days out still, BUT Saturday is looking dry at the moment.

Let's hold out hope we will get one weekend dry this month!