First Alert Forecast: Record heat possible this afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Today will be the hottest day of our summer-like stretch. Today's highs will reach the upper 80s with record heat possible in some areas.

Highs today across the area will reach the upper 80s with some isolated locations possibly reaching the lower 90s. While we still do have some fire danger, it's not as extreme as yesterday with weaker wind speeds and slightly higher humidity levels.

RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE TODAY BALTIMORE: BWI record high is 89, forecast is 88. Don't be surprised if we tie record today! Fire danger still there, but not as extreme as yesterday w/ LESS WIND. MUCH needed showers this weekend. We're covering it all! https://t.co/0Ha3rTsh7A @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Ys9gOd5VxK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 13, 2023

As we move into Friday, humidity will be on the increase. We'll see another warm day, but the air will be noticeably more muggy, especially late in the day. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s as clouds increase from the south.

Our first chance of showers arrives Friday evening with an even better chance of showers & storms on Saturday as an area of low pressure cut off from the jet stream meanders across the area. This will deliver some much needed rain in the form of scattered showers & storms, along with cooler temperatures, and plenty of clouds. Highs will only top out in the mid-70s Saturday.

Sunday morning will start quiet, but showers & storms will blossom the second half of the day. Some models try to keep the showers & storms away until Sunday evening. Either way plan for Sunday morning being the quietest and driest part of the weekend. Highs Sunday reach the upper 70s with plenty of humidity.

Refreshing air returns to the area next week with highs back in the 60s & 70s with much lower humidity. Unfortunately, not much rain is expected to quench the developing drought conditions.

That's all for now. Stay tuned to WJZ First Alert Weather for the latest updates on your local forecast.