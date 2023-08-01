First Alert Forecast: More sunshine Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Yes, you're not imagining it: the smoky haze in our sky is actually from the wildfires in Canada. This time, however, the smoke is staying high in the sky, not dropping down close to the ground. This means we've had to make some changes to our weather predictions, including expecting it to be a bit cooler than we usually expect for early August.

Today should be a nice day, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. This is because the dry air is coming from the north. Although there may be a brief shower near southern Chesapeake, we expect our area to stay dry.

As night falls, it's going to be a bit chillier than usual for this time of year. Thanks to the clear skies and dry air, temperatures will drop to the mid 50s to near 60 in most places. Baltimore City and areas by the bay will be a little warmer, in the mid 60s. If you live in a valley or on a mountain, it could even get into the 40s.

Wednesday & Thursday Forecast

On Wednesday, we might see a few more clouds because of a jet stream aloft and some Canadian wildfire smoke. But don't worry, the weather will still be pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 80s with continued low humidity.

Thursday might bring a few changes. There will be more clouds, and there's a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms. However, we don't expect these storms to be very strong. Temperatures will depend on how much cloud cover we get, but most of us will still see temperatures in the 80s.

Friday & the Weekend

Looking ahead, by Friday, a cold front from the north will start moving in. This could bring showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. However, the chances for rain are not terribly high.

Saturday should be drier and windier as the cold front moves past us. By Sunday, we might see a few more showers and storms as the cold front moves back north. The chance for a few showers and storms will continue on Monday.

As for the temperatures, we can expect them to be in the upper 70s to upper 80s through Saturday. Nights will be cooler, with temperatures in the 60s for most of us.

Enjoy the next couple of days!