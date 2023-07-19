First Alert Forecast: More storm chances Thursday

BALTIMORE-- An upper-level disturbance is expected to bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon across the area. There is a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon, with potential storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s before the storms arrive. Storm chances will diminish this evening, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight, and overnight lows ranging from the 60s to 70s.

Thursday is expected to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region. On Friday, storm chances will be lower as the weather undergoes changes across the area, with the best chances of precipitation to the east of I-95 in the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees. Dryer air will move into the region over the upcoming weekend, resulting in sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Saturday and Sunday can be anticipated to be mostly sunny, with highs around 90 degrees.

The following week will commence with pleasant weather, as Monday is forecasted to have sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. However, humidity levels will gradually increase by the middle part of next week, accompanied by scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast as early as Tuesday. These showers and storms are expected to persist on and off throughout the week.