First Alert Forecast: Severe storms possible again today

BALTIMORE-- As a cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms are predicted to form across the area this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the SLIGHT RISK for severe storms to include the Baltimore vicinity and zones along and just west of I-95. Damaging wind gusts stand out as the primary threat from any storms today. Moreover, these storms could produce intense rainfall, leading to potential localized flash flooding.

The storms are set to move eastward across the Bay by early evening and are expected to dissipate by early tonight. Residents can anticipate a significant drop in humidity post-storm, transitioning into tranquil conditions overnight. The forecast predicts mostly clear skies, with lows hovering around the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday's forecast offers a respite with predominantly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and diminished humidity. However, the humidity will start to climb gradually by Thursday, preceding the next cold front. This front is slated to pass through late Thursday into early Friday, possibly ushering in increased cloud cover and a minor chance for showers or storms.

The latter part of Friday promises a return of sunshine, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and the welcome relief of northerly winds introducing lower humidity levels. This sets the stage for a comfortable Friday evening, with temperatures expected to plummet to the low 60s by Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast shines brightly with sunny conditions and highs in the mid-80s. Saturday night and Sunday morning will witness lows in the mid-60s. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures may inch close to 90°, coupled with a marginal increase in humidity.

Looking ahead, another cold front is predicted for Monday, bringing with it the potential for showers and storms. Aside from this, the forthcoming week appears mostly dry and pleasant. Sunshine will be the dominant feature, with highs teetering between the upper 80s to around 90. Evening temperatures will be comfortable, settling in the upper 60s to near 70. There might be a chance for rain towards the end of next week, but specifics are yet to be determined.